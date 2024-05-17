Women Affairs Minister Withdraws Suit Against Niger Assembly Speaker Over Plans To Sponsor Wedding Of 100 Orphans

702 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, has withdrawn her lawsuit against Abdulmalik Sarkindaji, the Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, concerning his plan to arrange marriages for 100 orphan girls from his constituency.

This decision follows Sarkindaji’s controversial announcement, which he described as a measure to alleviate the suffering of the orphans. The plan however sparked outrage.

Speaking to the newsmen, Kennedy-Ohanenye stated that the Ministry of Women Affairs, in collaboration with the Speaker and traditional rulers from Niger State, is investigating the ages of the girls to ensure they are within the legal age for marriage.

She emphasized that the Ministry will now focus on empowering girls and addressing the needs of those affected by insecurity in the state.

Following the outrage, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) had urged the minister to withdraw her litigation and petition to the Inspector General of Police.

Malam Hassan Indabawa, Chairman of MURIC’s Kano State Chapter, criticized the minister’s actions, and called them hasty and beyond the scope of her ministry. He urged Nigerians to respect cultural and traditional practices, and defended Sarkindaji’s plan as a genuine effort to help the orphans.

Indabawa had said, “We found the harsh and hasty decision taken by the Honourable Minister for Women Affairs over a matter that is entirely beyond the scope of her Ministry.

“The minister’s attempt at media demonisation of marrying off of 100 poor and orphaned girls, who were largely traumatized for losing both parents to brutal and bloody banditry and insurgency, exposed her ignorance to the culture and traditions of the Muslim North.

“This elaborate media blitz, over the matter was deliberately done to sway public opinion against the marriage institution, and an attempt to vilify Sarkin-Daji, after demonstrating his genuine concern for the needs of members of his constituency.”