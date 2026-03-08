Women Cannot Progress Without Access To Information, Group Tells Governments

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Media Rights Agenda (MRA) on Sunday called on Federal and State Governments to address challenges within the country’s information ecosystem that hinder women’s access to public information, warning that meaningful progress for women cannot be achieved while bureaucratic secrecy and other barriers continue to limit their right to information.

In a statement signed by Idowu Adewale the Communications Officer of MRA, to mark this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD), a Programme Officer at MRA, Ayomide Eweje, said access to information goes beyond a legal entitlement and serves as a critical tool for survival, empowerment, and equality for women.

“Access to information is not just a legal right but serves as a critical tool for survival, empowerment and equality for women as it enables them to make informed decisions, exercise and claim their rights, and participate fully in social, economic, and political life,” she said.

Eweje explained that access to information plays a vital role in improving the socio-economic status of women, enabling them to contribute meaningfully to the economy. She noted that digital access and information provide opportunities for women to leverage tools for entrepreneurship, financial growth, and networking.

According to her, access to information is also essential for women seeking credit for small businesses and managing economic resources, while information networks can help bridge the gap for rural women who are often excluded from economic opportunities due to inadequate infrastructure and limited access to knowledge.

On the health front, Eweje stressed that information is critical for women to make informed decisions about their bodies and well-being. She said access to comprehensive reproductive healthcare services—supported by reliable information—empowers women to ensure safe childbirth and helps reduce maternal mortality.

She added that awareness of modern family planning methods can also help prevent unsafe abortions and sexually transmitted infections.

Eweje further noted that without access to information, women cannot effectively participate in the country’s democratic processes. She explained that information enables women to contribute to debates on socio-economic development, demand accountability in the delivery of public services such as healthcare, make informed electoral choices, and participate actively in governance.

The MRA official also emphasised the role of information in addressing gender-based violence, stating that it helps survivors understand how to report crimes, access post-rape care, and obtain legal assistance. She said digital literacy and knowledge of digital rights have become increasingly important to protect women from technology-facilitated violence, including cyberbullying and deepfakes.

“From technology-facilitated gender-based violence to the coordinated mobbing of female journalists and civil society activists online, the digital world is increasingly being weaponized to silence female voices.

“This creates a chilling effect as many women withdraw from online discourse, further limiting their access to vital information and their ability to hold governments accountable,” she said.

Eweje lamented that many Nigerian women still face significant barriers despite the importanceof the information.

She urged the Federal Government, including the National Assembly of Nigeria, and State Governments to take concrete steps to remove obstacles to women’s information rights.

Among the measures she recommended is the systematic collection and publication of gender-disaggregated data, urging public institutions to proactively disclose information reflecting women’s experiences and needs, particularly in sectors such as agriculture, health, and education.

She also called on government agencies and law enforcement authorities to protect the “digital frontline” by prosecuting individuals who use digital platforms to harass or silence women.

Eweje stressed that the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015, as amended, should be used to protect women online rather than suppress legitimate dissent.

She reaffirmed MRA’s commitment to promoting an open society where Nigerian women can exercise their rights freely.

“MRA remains committed to the fight for an open society where every Nigerian woman can exercise her right to know, to speak, and to lead without fear of harassment or the barriers of secrecy,” she said.