Women Driving Inclusive Capital Market at SEC – Agama

The Director-General of Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Emomotimi Agama, has reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to supporting and empowering women, recognising their resilience, hard work, and significant contributions to society and the workplace.

Agama made the remarks during International Women’s Day, held on Monday, organised by the commission to celebrate women and acknowledge their role in national development.

Speaking at the event, Agama said the theme for this year, “Give to Gain,” reflects not just financial gains but the wealth built through contribution, mentorship, and inclusion.

He noted that women in the SEC have not waited for opportunities they have created them, building the table at which they now lead.

“The women at the SEC have given their intellect, resilience, and foresight to navigate economic shifts and regulate with a steady hand. In doing so, they have helped us achieve a market that is more robust, transparent, and inclusive,” he said.

Agama highlighted the philosophy of “Give to Gain” as central to the legacy of women in the commission.

He explained that by sharing expertise, mentoring the next generation, and advocating for inclusive finance, women have strengthened the market and the broader economy.

He specifically acknowledged the contributions of staff at all levels, including analysts, legal experts, compliance officers, and Executive Commissioners such as Frana Chukwuogor, Hajia Samiya Hassan Usman, and Non-Executive Commissioner Omolola Bridget Oloworaran.

“Your contribution is the bedrock of our success,” he said.

He noted that women continue to demonstrate transparency, commitment, and professionalism in both their personal lives and their various careers.

According to him, many women manage multiple responsibilities as mothers, wives, sisters, and daughters while still making meaningful contributions to the growth of institutions and the country.

Agama emphasised that the remarkable strength, resilience, and determination of women have consistently inspired progress and positive change, not only within workplaces but also across communities.

He highlighted that their ability to overcome challenges, lead with integrity, and contribute meaningfully to both professional and social spheres serve as a powerful example for others and fuels growth, innovation, and collective.

He also acknowledged the personal inspiration he has received from women in his life, particularly his mother, wife, and daughters, whom he describes as pillars of strength, resilience, and guidance, whose values and unwavering support have shaped his character and leadership style.

The Director-General stressed that the commission values the contributions of women within the organisation and remains committed to creating an environment that allows them to thrive.

He added that empowering women is essential to building stronger institutions and achieving sustainable development.

“Women have shown remarkable energy, commitment, and professionalism in the workplace,” he said, noting that their impact remains critical to the commission’s success.

The event formed part of activities by the SEC Director General to celebrate women and recognise their contributions across different sectors of society.

Also speaking at the programme themed “Give to Gain,” Mrs Toyin Alasi a financial advisor and founder/ CEO of MoneyWise International said financial empowerment requires intentional decisions about how money is earned, saved, and invested.

According to her, many people have basic knowledge about money but often fail to apply that knowledge effectively in managing their personal finances.

She explained that personal finance is not only about knowledge but also about behaviour, habits, and discipline in making financial decisions.

The expert encouraged women to move beyond simply earning income and begin to focus on saving, investing, and building long-term wealth.

She noted that investment should not be seen as selfish, stressing that women must prioritise their own financial future while also supporting their families and communities.

The speaker further explained that understanding one’s investment personality and risk tolerance is essential before committing funds to any financial opportunity.

She warned against making financial decisions without adequate information, citing cases where people invest in schemes simply because others are doing the same.

According to her, informed decision-making and proper research are necessary to avoid financial losses and fraudulent investment schemes.

She also urged women to develop discipline in managing their finances by setting boundaries, saving consistently, and avoiding unnecessary spending.

The event formed part of broader efforts by the SEC to promote financial education and encourage women to take active steps toward financial independence and wealth creation.