Women In Rotary Donate Educational Materials To Enugu School

Women In Rotary Donate Educational Materials To Enugu SchoolBy The Whistler ‎The women’s wing of the Rotary Club District 9142 have donated educational materials to a primary school in Enugu.Some of the items donated were white marker boards, student desks and writing materials. It was gathered that the gesture was part of the ‎series of projects undertaken by the Women in Rotary under the leadership of Mrs Eunice Okere, District Chair for Women in Rotary. The donation took place at Aria Road Primary School, Ugwuaaron Area, GRA, Enugu.The convener and Enugu State representative of Enugu Women in Rotary, Dr Ngozi Nkemdirim, thanked the partners of the club for making the event a success.She stated that, “Rotary has stepped in and the government will soon follow.”‎Okere, who represented the District Governor, Mr Kelechi Anyanwu, recounted the group’s recent activities in August. According to her, “After Abia, we went to Owerri. We felt it was Enugu’s turn to be remembered. In July, members visited the Federal University Teaching Hospital in Imo State, providing financial assistance to indigent mothers and newborns. In August, we supplied grinding machines, sewing machines and other income‑generating tools to households in need.‎”The current school renovation project aims to replace dilapidated roofs, reconstruct damaged classrooms and repaint the entire facility in this primary school. Rotary has taken us far and wide. Without Rotary, I would not know Aria Road Primary School.”The club pledged to mobilise additional resources from Rotary clubs across the district to complete the painting, roofing and structural repairs before the Rotary year ends. A donor, Mrs Thessy Igweani, said she joined the Rotary to make society better.According to her, “I was drawn by the promise that we could make a difference in our community, and today I see that promise fulfilled in the bright faces of the children at Aria Road Primary School. The white marker boards, study desks and fresh writing materials we have provided are more than supplies, they are tools for learning, growth and hope.”She commended the Women of Rotary Club District 9142 for their services to humanity. In her words, “I am humbled to stand with you as one of the donors. This achievement is not mine alone; it reflects the collective spirit of every Rotarian who contributes time, resources and encouragement. Together, we have begun the major renovations promised for the school, and I invite each of you to join us in the final push to complete the work before the Rotary year ends.”I am honored to walk this path with you and I look forward to many more years of service, friendship and impact.” ‎The headmistress of Aria Road Primary School, Mrs Virginia Ugwu, said, “I thank the Women of Rotary Club District 9142 for their generous donation of educational resources that have already begun to transform our classrooms. Your commitment to enhancing teaching and learning has brought new energy to our pupils and renewed our hope for brighter futures.”The event witnessed presentations from both teachers and pupils.

