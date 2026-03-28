Women-Led Innovation Central To Financial Inclusion—GTBank MD

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The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Bank Plc (GTBank), Miriam Olusanya, has called for a fundamental shift in how financial disruption is defined and executed in Nigeria, emphasising that women-led innovation will be critical to expanding access and driving sustainable growth across the financial system.

Speaking at the 2026 Marquee Event organised by the Association of Professional Women Bankers in Lagos, Olusanya stressed that the future of finance must move beyond a narrow focus on technology and instead prioritise inclusion, access, and human-centred design.

According to her, while digital tools, platforms and algorithms have become synonymous with disruption, true transformation in financial services lies in expanding access, lowering costs, improving transparency, and integrating previously excluded populations into the formal economy.

“Disruption is not about technology alone. It is about access, power and ultimately people,” she said, noting that systems must evolve to serve more individuals efficiently and with greater trust.

Olusanya highlighted women as a central force in this transformation, not merely as participants or beneficiaries, but as drivers of innovation, agents of inclusion, and engines of scale. She noted that women bring unique, experience-based insights into financial systems, particularly through longstanding informal structures such as savings groups and cooperative lending models, which are now inspiring modern financial solutions.

She explained that many emerging financial products, including digital savings platforms, micro-lending tools and payment systems—are increasingly being designed around real-life economic behaviours, particularly those shaped by women in informal sectors.

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The GTBank CEO further underscored that financial inclusion should be viewed as a strategic growth lever rather than a social obligation. She pointed out that improving women’s access to finance has far-reaching economic benefits, including increased household stability, better education and health outcomes, and stronger community resilience.

Despite notable progress in Nigeria’s financial sector—driven by rapid digital adoption, regulatory reforms, and significant growth in electronic transactions—Olusanya observed that substantial gaps remain. She noted that large segments of the population are still underserved, with women disproportionately affected by financial exclusion.

“Women are more likely to be unbanked, have limited access to credit, and are underrepresented in financial decision-making,” she said, adding that closing these gaps presents a significant opportunity to unlock economic growth.

She identified three key drivers of meaningful financial disruption in Africa: technology that expands access, inclusion as a deliberate growth strategy, and strong institutional frameworks capable of delivering scale. According to her, innovation without scale cannot deliver lasting impact, while scale itself requires trust, governance, and operational discipline.

Olusanya also addressed structural barriers limiting women’s participation in finance, including cultural constraints, digital access gaps, and low representation in leadership and policy-making roles. She called for deliberate efforts to dismantle these barriers, noting that who participates in decision-making ultimately shapes financial outcomes.

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Looking ahead, she emphasised the need for deeper integration within Nigeria’s financial ecosystem, particularly in linking identity systems, payments, and credit infrastructure to enable seamless participation for individuals and small businesses. She also highlighted the importance of leveraging data to better understand cash flows and design more responsive credit systems.

Beyond Nigeria, Olusanya pointed to growing opportunities in intra-African trade, which she said will increase demand for efficient payment systems, trade finance solutions, and reliable settlement frameworks.

She further noted that recent reforms in Nigeria’s financial system, including stronger capital requirements and improved governance standards, provide a solid foundation for sustainable growth. According to her, disruption built on stability is more impactful and enduring.

On leadership, Olusanya stressed that the future of finance will depend not just on technological advancement, but on disciplined, forward-looking leadership capable of balancing growth with risk and ensuring that access is built on trust.

She concluded by urging women in the financial sector to take bold leadership roles, challenge existing limitations, and actively shape systems that are more inclusive and equitable.

“The future of finance is inclusive, and it will be shaped by those willing to disrupt, to include, and to scale boldly,” she said.