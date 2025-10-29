Women’s W’Cup: Bankole Apologises For Flamingos’ 4-0 Defeat To Italy

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Head coach of Nigeria’s U-17 girls, Bankole Olowookere, has apologized to Nigerians after the team suffered a 4-0 defeat to Italy to crash out of the U-17 Women’s World Cup.

The Flamingos produced another disappointing performance to suffer a heavy defeat which ended their participation in the tournament in the second round.

Just before the end of the first half, Anna Copelli put Italy ahead when she danced round the Nigerian defence to finish past goalkeeper Sylvia Echefu.

The Italians increased the tally three minutes later, through an audacious long-range strike by Caterina Venturelli.

It was 3-0 five minutes later, thanks to Giulia Robino, before Rachelle Giudici added the fourth goal in the 89th minute to condemn Nigeria to their third defeat in the tournament.

Bankole admitted that the Flamingos were the second best in the encounter while apologising to Nigerians for the embarrassing defeat.

He said: “First of all, I want to tender an apology to our fans all over the world. We are sorry that we’ve come to the end of the road in this tournament. There are lessons for us to learn and benefits for us as well. It’s not too bad because we were able to get to the second round at least. Unfortunately, we wanted to push further, but the game turned around not in our favour.”

“Honestly, it’s painful, we didn’t work to deserve this. We came into the game with the mindset of doing something special and progressing to the next stage. Unfortunately, we held the game until the 44th minute before that painful goal came in, and subsequently, in the second half, everything went off. Sometimes, goals are a motivating factor, when you score, your morale goes up, but when you concede, it can drop.”

The coach commended the players for their efforts while hoping that preparations will begin in earnest for the next edition in 2026.

Olowookere said: “I give kudos to them. They gave their best, and even though our effort wasn’t enough, at least they tried. The World Cup is over, but the future is ahead of them. Some of them still have age on their side; they can still play at the U20 level or even make it to the Super Falcons someday. They’ve gathered a lot of experience here, facing players from other nations will go a long way in shaping their careers.

“For Nigeria, this is the end of the road for now, but the journey starts from here. We have to start preparing again. That’s what FIFA wants, to keep the girl child busy, improving, and producing more players.

“Compared to the male side, they’re catching up fast, and this initiative will continue to help bridge that gap. I’m happy FIFA is creating these opportunities because they’re very profitable for the girl child globally.”

Nigeria started their campaign in Morocco with a disappointing 4-1 defeat to Canada before another 1-0 reverse against France.

The team defeated Samoa 4-0 to qualify for the second round as one of the best losers in the tournament.

The Flamingoes have qualified for every edition of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup missing only the 2018 edition.

In the other second round encounters, The Netherlands defeated USA 7-6 on penalties after the regulation time ended 1-1.

Brazil defeated China 3-0, North Korea defeated the hosts country, Morocco 6-1 to advance to the quarter finals.

The 2025 tournament is the first edition to feature 24 teams.

It is also the first of five consecutive FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cups to be held in Morocco, and to be played annually until 2029.