The fight against malaria is one of the biggest tasks Nigeria is faced with.

Malaria is a life-threatening disease caused by parasites that are transmitted to people through the bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes.

According to UNICEF, Nigeria accounts for 30% of estimated deaths in children and 11% among pregnant women while the world health organisation (WHO), records that Nigeria accounts for 25% of malaria morbidity and 19% of mortality in the world.

The disease also accounts for 60% of outpatient visits and 30% of hospitalizations among children under five years of age in Nigeria.

However, in a statement to commemorate the world malaria day the WHO Regional Director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti urged the government to mobilise all necessary internal and external resources towards eliminating malaria.

“On the occasion of World Malaria Day, and in line with our vision of Health for All by All and our goal of universal health coverage (UHC), we need urgent action to get our response to malaria back on track and reach our regional targets. Ownership of the collective effort lies in the hands of countries most affected by malaria. Let us join them in saying Zero malaria starts with me, to keep malaria high on the political agenda, mobilize additional resources and empower communities to take ownership of the fight. Together, we can achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on ending malaria.”

Meanwhile, the international health organisation on Tuesday launched the RTS,S malaria vaccine in Malawi in order to reduce the menace of the epidemic which is known to be one of the world’s leading killers, claiming the life of one child every two minutes.

The celebration of World Malaria Day today April 25 with the theme ‘Zero Malaria Starts with Me’ is another opportunity for stock taking of global efforts to win the war against the world’s oldest and deadliest disease.