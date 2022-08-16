Workers’ Protest: TCN Managers Reject Interview-Before-Promotion To AGM

63 SHARES Share Tweet

Workers in the power sector have threatened to down their tools over plans by the Board of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to screen Principal Managers of the company before their promotion to the next rank of Assistant General Managers (AGM).

The workers under the aegis of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) staged a protest at the TCN headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday.

The union had in a circular earlier issued by its General Secretary, Joe Ajaero, threatened to embark on strike from Wednesday if the TCN Board’s directive was not reversed.

“You are hereby enjoined to mobilise immediately for serious picketing of TCN Headquarters and Stations nationwide over the directive by the TCN Board that all PMs in acting capacity going to AGM must appear for a promotion interview,” the letter said.

“This directive is in contravention of our Conditions of Service and Career Progression Paths and was unilaterally done without the relevant Stakeholders.”

The workers also complained about the failure of the authorities to pay the entitlement of former staff of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) in December 2019.