Workers, Visitors Stranded As NLC Paralyses Business Activities At CAC

The Nigeria Labour Congress on Wednesday paralysed business activities at the headquarters of the Corporate Affairs Commission in Abuja following a protest by its members.

Members of the NLC stormed the Commission’s headquarters in large numbers and shut the premises of the CAC over alleged anti-labour matters.

Members of the union arrived at the CAC headquarters in buses and occupied the main entrance of the CAC headquarters, chanting songs of solidarity.

The NLC is also accusing the CAC management of clamping down on union members who challenged anti-workers policies.

They also displayed placards saying it is their right to protest and their rights will not be trampled on

“You cannot do that; you cannot undermine workers’ rights. We are just warming up, tomorrow, we will be here again,” the workers chanted as security agents at the main entrance of the CAC headquarters look on.

The protest was led by NLC Chairman Ayuba Wabba and it is planned to last for three days.

Crisis had started when AUPCTRE, which represents the junior workers through its Branch Chairman, Comrade Ibrahim Makirfi, accused the Registrar-General of the commission, Alhaji Garba Abubakar, of denying members of staff promotion.

