World AIDS Day: First Lady Urges Renewed Fight Against HIV

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has called for renewed commitment to ending the Human Immunodeficiency Virus and Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome by 2030.

In a statement on her X handle on Monday to mark the 2025 World AIDS Day, the First Lady acknowledged the progress made over the years in HIV prevention, treatment, and care, urging intensified efforts as the journey towards an AIDS free nation continues.

“Over the years, Nigeria has made remarkable progress in HIV prevention, treatment, and care, but our journey towards an AIDS free nation continues. Every Nigerian deserves access to life-saving services, free from stigma and discrimination,” she said.

This year’s World Aids Day is themed “Overcoming Disruptions; Transforming the AIDS Response.”

Mrs Tinubu noted that the annual commemoration serves as a reminder to “revamp efforts” toward “ending HIV/AIDS by 2030.”

World AIDS Day is observed globally on December 1 every year to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS, support people living with the virus, and remember those who have died from AIDS-related illnesses.

Meanwhile, on November 25, the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) report revealed a 55 per cent drop in condom distribution in Nigeria over the past year, a situation fueled by declining international assistance.

The agency warned that the decline reflects a deepening crisis in the global HIV response. It also warned that failure to restore prevention efforts could lead to an additional 3.3 million new HIV infections between 2025 and 2030.

Similarly, on November 27, Lagos State AIDS Control Agency revealed that an estimated 160,000 residents are currently living with HIV, with 147,466 persons on antiretroviral treatment.

However, the First Lady further urged young people to take responsibility for their health by knowing their HIV status, and seeking treatment if they test positive.

“To our youth, take charge of your health, know your HIV status by getting tested, and seek treatment if found positive.

“To our communities, I call on you to show compassion and support and say no to stigmatisation. Happy World AIDS Day 2025,” she added.