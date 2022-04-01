World Bank Allocates $100m For Women Empowerment In Abia, Kebbi, Ogun, Three Others

The World Bank Group has allocated $100m for women empowerment programmes in six Nigerian States.

Michael Ilesannmi, the bank’s Social Development Specialist made the disclosure during the Nigeria For Women project in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The World Bank Specialist revealed the benefiting states as Ogun, Abia, Akwa-Ibom, Kebbi, Taraba and Niger.

Ilesannmi said, “This project, the Nigeria For Women project is a programme of the government of Nigeria with support from the World Bank.

“The first phase of the Nigeria For Women project is a $100m fully funded by the World Bank, being implemented by the government for six states in the country; Ogun, Abia, Akwa-Ibon, Kebbi, Taraba, and Niger states.

“It is based on the government’s priority to invest in women given that investing in women is smart economics.

“Improving the livelihood of the women and trying to invest in and change the discriminating social norms that prevent women from achieving their full potentials.”

The Country Director, World Bank, Shubham Chaudhuri,who was present at the function will continue to partner with Nigeria in infrastructural development.

He said the programme will have a large impact on families getting healthcare services, out of school children and farmers among others.

Chaudhuri said, “A programme like this helps in primary and family healthcare, making sure that every child and family gets healthcare services. It helps children to stay in school, the 15 million children that should be in school; farmers have access to markets, and every Nigerian has access to electricity.

“So, across the board, there are so many potentials in Nigeria and there is a certain investment the government needs to make in the people, in the infrastructure and that is what we are here to make.”