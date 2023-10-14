World Bank Appoints Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Edun As African Governors’ Forum Chairman

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Olawale Edun has been appointed as the Chairman of the African Governors’ Forum of the World Bank.

The African Governors’ Forum is a platform for African finance ministers and central bank governors to engage with the World Bank on economic issues.

Advertisement

The appointment was announced on Saturday by the Ministry of Finance on X, formerly Twitter.

The statement said Edun’s appointment makes it the first of such for Nigeria.

The Ministry said, “The appointment presents a unique opportunity for Nigeria and implementation of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Nigeria’s Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy Mr. Wale Edun has been appointed to Chair the African Governors’ Forum of the World Bank.

Advertisement

“This marks the first time Nigeria has assumed the role of Chairman in 60 years.”