World Bank, Oyo State Government Collaborate To Renovate 58 Schools

In a bid to enhance the educational infrastructure in Oyo State, the World Bank and the state government have joined hands to renovate 58 schools through the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) programme.

The initiative aims to improve the learning conditions for students and facilitate better teaching environments.

The disclosure was made by Prof. Salihu Adelabu, the Oyo State Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, during a meeting with stakeholders, including chairmen of School-Based Management Committees (SBMCs), head teachers, and others, in Ibadan, the capital city of Oyo State.

Adelabu stated, “As part of the approved workplace for the project, some schools were selected for infrastructural development, such as renovation of classrooms, with potable water, furniture, toilet facilities and solar system.”

Speaking during the meeting, the Executive Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Nureni Adeniran revealed that the total cost would be determined after inspection of the deplorable nature of benefiting schools.

According to him, “the project was significant with the government’s agenda in developing a road map in its educational sector.”

The Special Adviser on Education Intervention, Tiamiyu Abiodun, added that the grant was meant to turn around school infrastructure, adding that the project will enhance the capacity of education in the state, hence the need to involve SBMCs.