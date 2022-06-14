World Blood Donor Day: WHO Says One Donation Can Save 3 Or More Lives

The World Health Organization has described blood donation as an act of benignity, noting that one blood donation can save up to 3 or more lives

The WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, said this in a message to commemorate the 2022 World Blood Donor Day.

The day which is marked annually on June 14 serves to thank voluntary, unpaid blood donors for their life-saving gifts of blood.

She said “This year’s theme, `Donating blood is an act of solidarity. Join the effort and save lives’’

“The day highlights the critical role of voluntary blood donations in saving lives and enhancing community solidarity and social cohesion.

“Donating just one unit of blood can save the lives of up to three patients. On this day I urge African governments and political leaders to prioritize the provision of adequate human and financial resources to secure the future of national blood transfusion services

“A blood service that gives patients access to safe blood and blood products, in sufficient quantities, is a key component of an effective health system,’’ she added.

Moeti enjoined more people to become regular blood donors, noting that the African Region saw a disproportionate number of conditions requiring donor blood, impacting as many as seven million patients every year.

“Examples include hemorrhage associated with pregnancy and childbirth, severe anemia due to malaria and malnutrition, bone marrow and inherited blood disorders, trauma and accidents, as well as man-made and natural disasters.

“While the need for donor blood is universal, access for everyone who needs it is not,’’ she said.

Moeti said that countries across the African Region worked hard to improve blood donation frequency, and the situation was showing signs of stabilizing.

Blood transfusion services in many countries reached out to blood donors through public awareness campaigns, transporting donors from and to their homes, using digital platforms, and establishing call centers, said the WHO official.

“The situation remains challenging, and it is exacerbated by issues such as staff shortages and limited funding from governments and partner organizations for effective blood donor education, recruitment, and retention,’’ Moeti said adding that WHO in the African Region provides “support to countries at various levels, including resource mobilization for the implementation of national blood transfusion plans”.

Other areas include advocating for integrating blood safety into these plans and strengthening the legal and regulatory framework for blood safety.

“Seeking out opportunities for partnerships and collaborations with media, the private sector, faith-based and non-governmental organizations will help increase the recruitment and retention of voluntary unpaid blood donors.

“I want to sincerely thank Africa’s blood donors for their selfless contribution to national health systems, through this life-saving gift to patients who need transfusion therapy.

“I also want to acknowledge the tireless efforts of blood services staff who are deeply committed to maintaining critical blood supplies.

“Also, the research and development professionals pursuing new technologies and uses for donated blood, as well as the medical teams who use blood rationally to save lives,’’ Moeti said.

She added, “by becoming a blood donor, you will help ease the pressure on health systems still struggling under the burden of the COVID-19 pandemic”.

Mexico will host World Blood Donor Day 2022 through its National Blood Centre. The global event will be held in Mexico City on 14 June 2022.