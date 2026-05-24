World Cup Base Moved To Mexico From US, Says Iran

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The president of the Iranian Football Federation (FFIRI), Mehdi Taj, has said FIFA approved Iran’s request to move its World Cup training base from the United States to Mexico ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to Taj, Iran will now camp in Tijuana, a Mexican border city near the United States, instead of Tucson, Arizona, which had earlier been assigned as the team’s base.

The development comes amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East and concerns surrounding visas and security arrangements for the Iranian delegation.

Speaking on the decision, Taj said FIFA granted the request following discussions held with tournament officials in Istanbul and a virtual meeting with FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom.

“All team base camps for the countries participating in the World Cup must be approved by FIFA,” Taj said.

“Fortunately, following the requests we submitted and the meetings we held with FIFA and World Cup officials in Istanbul, as well as the webinar meeting we had on Friday in Tehran with the respected FIFA secretary general, our request to change the team’s base from the United States to Mexico was approved.”

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He added that Tijuana would provide easier access to Iran’s group-stage venues.

“We will be based in the Tijuana camp, which is near the Pacific Ocean and on the border between Mexico and the United States,” he stated.

“The distance for us in the two games that we have in Los Angeles will be a 55-minute flight, which is a lot less compared to Tucson.”

Iran are scheduled to face New Zealand on June 15 and Belgium on June 21 in Los Angeles before taking on Egypt in Seattle on June 26.

The team is currently preparing for the tournament in Antalya, Turkey.

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Taj also revealed earlier this month that Iranian players were still awaiting visas to enter the United States for the tournament, which begins on June 11.

The Iranian federation reportedly submitted a list of conditions to FIFA regarding their participation, including visa approvals for players, coaches and officials who previously completed military service with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio had stated that Iranian players would be welcome at the tournament but warned that individuals linked to the IRGC could face entry restrictions.

The issue gained further attention after Taj and several Iranian football officials were reportedly denied entry into Canada ahead of FIFA’s annual congress in Vancouver earlier this year.

Canada’s immigration minister reportedly said Taj’s visa was revoked because of alleged links to the IRGC.

Meanwhile, some Iranian players were said to have visited the United States embassy in Ankara, Turkey, on Thursday to submit visa applications for the tournament.