Would You Allow Your Husband Fight In Public To Protect You? Women React

Popular actor, Will Smith, shocked the world during the 2022 Oscars when he walked up to host, Chris Rock, and gave him a hot slap for joking at the expense of his wife Jada Pinkett’s medical condition..

His action and the fallout have led to fresh debates on how far men should go to defend their partners.

THE WHISTLER also joined the debate and went to town to ask women how far they would love their partners to go to protect them. Below are the views they expressed:

Mrs. Fiona (Teacher)

“I appreciate the kind gesture of him wanting to protect me but I will be very angry at him. What if in the process of fighting for me he gets injured?

“It does not speak good of him, I might even walk out of the scene because I will be very embarrassed.”

Miss Edikan Akpan (Seamstress)

“I will Join him if necessary or cheer him on but when we reach house we battle it. Why should he disgrace our love like that?”

Ruth Oboeze (Journalist)

“He can’t even try it. I hate embarrassment, and if he goes on to do this I might end the relationship.”

Juliana Jacob(Undergraduate)

“ I will feel loved!

“There is nothing embarrassing here, he is just showing me that he really loves me and will always stand up for me in all situations. Abeg, na man him be.”

Miss Precious Benson( Sells Clothes)

“I don’t even know what my reaction would be. But, I know I will step aside and let him vent.

“I will appreciate him for standing up for me, but will let him know that he could as well ignore such situations in the future so he doesn’t feel bad.

“Will’s wife was silly to come out to step aside for the situation, even if she felt disappointed.”

Nancy John( Financial Analyst)

“Seeing him fight another man feels somehow, but if it’s done already I will stand by my husband.

“But I wouldn’t want him to be that emotionally unintelligent though.

“I would prefer they fight each other with words than fight physically.”

Mrs. Grace Johnson ( Gospel Music Minister)

“Having to fight in public is a No No for me.

“What kind of protection will you want to give that you have to fight someone. I’m not in that school of thought.

“Aggressions is never the best responds for maturity, that’s a disappointing action and I will be highly disgraced.”