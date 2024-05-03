WPFD: 44 Environmental Journalists Killed In 15 Years-UNESCO

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has disclosed that 44 environmental journalists have been killed in the last 15 years.

This is according to a UNESCO study published this month.

Advertisement

The Director-General of UNESCO, Ms Audrey Azoulay who disclosed this in a message to celebrate World Press Freedom Day on Friday, also stated that 70 percent of environmental reporters have been the victims of attacks, threats or pressure because of their work.

She, however, stated that the World Day is also a call to action to protect journalism and free, pluralistic information.

“A call to make the major social networks more accountable, so that they can step up their moderation and regulation measures to counter disinformation and conspiracy around climate change, in line with the Guidelines for the Governance of Digital Platforms published by UNESCO in November 2023.

“A call to equip all citizens with the critical thinking skills needed to confront disinformation.

Advertisement

“A call, also, to protect journalists and media professionals, artists and scientists, who are all too often the victims of harassment, violence and censorship,” she said.

Azoulay further stated that UNESCO remains firmly committed to defending freedom of expression as a fundamental human right and a pillar of democracy.

“That is why we defend journalists and train them in safety, including in crisis situations such as Ukraine, Afghanistan, Sudan and Haiti.

“At the same time, we have trained thousands of judges, prosecutors and law enforcement officers in the issues surrounding freedom of expression, because they are the key players.

“Over the next few weeks, we will also be launching initiatives specifically dedicated to the environment, to provide environmental journalists with greater protection and to strengthen media education and information on the major social networks.

Advertisement

“On 3 May this year, UNESCO would like to relay a simple message: protecting free and pluralistic information also means protecting our democracies and our planet,”she said.

While speaking on the theme of the World Day, “A press for the Planet: Journalism in the face of Environmental Crisis” Azoulay noted that the climate challenge is also a journalistic and informational challenge and no effective climate action is possible without access to free and reliable scientific information.

“That is why this year’s theme highlights the essential link between protecting freedom of expression – a global public good – and preserving our planet,” she said.