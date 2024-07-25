Wunti Al-Khair Foundation Distributes 6,000 Fertilizer Bags To Farmers As Food Inflation Bites

577 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

As part of move to boost food security in Nigeria, the Wunti Al-khair Foundation has distributed 6,000 bags of fertilisers to farmers in Africa’s most populous country as the cost of food jumps beyond the reach of the average population.

The foundation which has its core value of ameliorating hardship faced by Nigerians due to rising food prices, distributed the fertilisers across 20 local governments in Bauchi State.

Advertisement

The initiative was launched by the foundation on Wednesday at the state capital, the foundation said in a statement shared on Thursday.

Nigeria is facing a severe food crisis that has led to food inflation to surge to 40.8 per cent in June 2024, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

The NBS food price watch shows that the prices of some food items have risen by over 250 per cent year-on-year.

For instance, NBS said the average price of 1kg of brown beans skyrocketed by 252.13 per cent, from N651.12 in June 2023 to N2,292.76 in June 2024. Tomatoes saw an even steeper increase of 320.67 per cent, with prices rising from N547.28 to N2,302.26 per kg.

Advertisement

As part of the foundation’s contribution to reducing the food crisis, it plans to carry out the fertiliser initiative in two phases.

Wunti Foundation Distributes 6,000 Fertilizer Bags

The first phase of the project began in seven LGAs including Toro, Alkaleri, Kirfi, Misau, Dambam, and Darazo LGAs of Bauchi. Other LGAs will receive it on Saturday, an official of the foundation, Isiyaka Ismail Wunti said.

Wunti said the beneficiaries include members of All Farmers Association of Nigeria Bauchi State chapter and individual small-scale farmers selected from wards across the state.

Wunti noted that the initiative is targeted at alleviating the economic burden on farmers struggling with high prices of essential commodities and farming inputs, particularly fertilisers.

Advertisement

“This initiative is a significant contribution towards achieving food sufficiency and security in Bauchi State, and is expected to bring relief to farmers, enhance agricultural productivity, and boost economic growth in the region,” he said.

Wunti Foundation Distributes 6,000 Fertilizer Bags To Farmers As Food Inflation Bites

The Head of Enterprises of the foundation, Mr. Ango Mustapha said the rational behind the gesture is to assist local farmers across the 20 LGAs in the state considering the high cost of fertilizer.

Mustapha who said that farmers were entitled to two bags of fertilizer used the medium to call on the beneficiaries to use the fertilisers judiciously so that it would translate to a bumper harvest by the end of the year.

Reacting to the gesture, the State Chairman of All Farmers Association of Nigeria, Mallam Yakubu Sambo commended the effort of the foundation for supporting local farmers with fertilisers.

He said the initiative was timely considering the high prices of fertiliser in the country.

Advertisement

Some of the beneficiaries Ibrahim Fada, Hajiya Hauwa’u Abbas nd Yusuf Kilishi, from Bauchi local government were excited by the foundation’s support.

Also, farmers from Toro Local Government, Mrs. Tabita Dabo, Yusuf Yan’Kwanan Lame and Ibrahim Yari expressed gratitude to the foundation for the support adding the gesture was “A significant succor in view of the exorbitant prices of fertiliser at the market.”