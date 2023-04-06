Xavi Brags After 4-0 Defeat By Madrid, Insists La Liga More Important

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Real Madrid produced another wonder as they overturned Barcelona’s 1-0 away win to an embarrassing 4-0 win at Camp Nou in the Copa del Rey semi-finals.

The game broke a 60-year-old record after Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick in Camp Nou.

Benzema became the first Real Madrid player to get a hat-trick at Camp Nou since Ferenc Puskás in 1963

But Barcelona coach, Xavi Hernandez has claimed that to win “La Liga is more important” after the embarrassment.

“We have to focus on La Liga now, which is a more important competition than the Copa del Rey. We have 11 finals left in the league.

“This is Madrid. In the first half, they didn’t dominate the match, and we created much more but they scored the first goal. We know it. It’s how they won the Champions League last year. It’s not an excuse, but I really would have liked to count on the injured players,” he said responding to questions.