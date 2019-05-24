Yabatech To Become City University As Senate Passes Bill

The Senate has passed a bill to convert the Yaba College of Technology, YABATECH, to City University of Technology.

The passage followed a motion by Senato Gbenga Ashafa (APC-Lagos) at the plenary presided over by Senate President, Bukola Saraki in Abuja.

The bill basically sought to transform the YabaTech in Lagos state, to the City University of Technology Yaba.

Ashafa added that the new university will encourage the advancement of learning, among other benefits.

He said the institution will “Provide courses of instruction and other facilities for the pursuit of learning in all its branches.”

According to him, the proposed varsity would relate its activities to the social, cultural and economic needs of the people of Nigeria.

“When the bill is enacted into law, the institution will have the power to establish campuses, institute professorships and readerships, award fellowships and scholarships, grant degrees, diplomas, certificates, as well as honorary degrees,” Ashafa maintained.

The senate also on Thursday passed a second reading bill for the establishment of The Federal Polytechnic, Iwerekun, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State.

Ashafa also said the polytechnic would provide full-time courses in technology, applied science management and other fields of studies.