Yahaya Bello Leads Govs To Ohinoyi’s Palace For Public Presentation Of Ebira Translated Qur’an

The Ohinoyi of Ebira land in Kogi State, Dr. Ado Ibrahim, will host prominent personalities, traditional rulers and high profile religious leaders on Sunday, April 25 for the first Ebira translation of the Holy Qur’an.

The State Governor, Yahaya Adoza Bello is expected to lead his colleague governors to the event which is scheduled to start by 9 am.

This was disclosed by chairman of the production and public presentation committee of the event, Alhaji Abdulganiyu Ahmed.

He said the project started 15 years ago and was embarked upon by Arabic and Ebira language scholars.

Furthermore, he said a Diplomat from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia may grace the occasion as a late Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Nigeria, Adnan Bostaji, had attended the launching of a section of the translated Qur’an in Ebira language at the National Mosque, Abuja in 2019 during which he promised to get his country to publish the full version whenever it was ready.

He listed the names of the authors of the translated Qur’an as follows: Sheikh Moosa Yoosoof Onogu, a retired Arabic lecturer at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria; Sheikh Musa Ogaminana, a renowned public preacher; Ustaz Ismail Nuhu Abarigi (an Arabic lecturer at the University of Abuja) and Yusuf Ozi Usman, a veteran Journalist and author of the first published Ebira-English Dictionary.

He added that Ustaz Abd-Al Rahman Murtala, a scholar and Amir of Islamic Family Forum in Abuja is the committee secretary while Malam Mohammed Kabir Isah Ademo, who represents his late father and foundation chairman of the committee, Alhaji Isa Ovurevu Ademoh serves as a member of the committee.