Yahaya Bello Pays N100m APC Nomination Fee

Amid protest that the cost of nomination fee of the ruling All Progressives Congress, is too high, Kogi State governor, Mr Yahaya Bello, has brushed aside public concern and paid N100 million for the purchase of the forms to contest the 2023 Presidency.

He made the payment on Tuesday but is yet to pick up the forms despite assurances from the leadership of the party on Monday that forms for aspirants wishing to vie for any elective positions would be available today (Tuesday).

According to the Director of Media and Publicity of the Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Council, Ms Yemi Kolapo, Bello became the first to officially obtain the form on the platform of the party.

She however assured that the governor would pick his expression of interest and nomination forms on Wednesday.

Kolapo said, “With the payment for the forms, Governor Bello’s teeming supporters should rest assured that he will be on the ballot in the 2023 presidential race.

“We are highly encouraged by the number of APC Governors, leaders, and stakeholders who have demonstrated their strong support for the candidacy of our Principal.

“We reiterate that he is not known for betrayal. He is always very loyal to his own and his priorities have always been Nigeria, Nigeria, and Nigeria.

“Though the race officially begins now, it is on record that Governor Bello has consistently been at the forefront of the contest. He has demonstrated this again by being the first to pay for the forms.

“We urge delegates and indeed all Nigerians to shun divisive narratives in the interest of the nation and choose the best of the lot. We have no doubt that our tested and trusted National Working Committee members will put the interest of the party and that of Nigeria first in their activities around the process that will throw up the next flagbearer of the APC.”

She added that, “With Senator Jonathan Zwingina as the Chairman of the Hope ’23 Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Organisation, and Hafsat Abiola-Costello as the Director-General, the tone is set for Hope to be actualized for Nigerians in 2023”.