2023: ‘Yahaya Bello Will Succeed Buhari’

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has been described as most suitable to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2023 presidential election.

Bello was described as a “national phenomenon” capable of leading the nation and solving issues of disunity and insecurity currently bedeviling the country If given the opportunity.

A group supporting the Kogi governor’s presidential ambition, GYB2VILLA, said this in reaction to reports that a North Central group of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was opposed to the governor’s presidential bid.

THE WHISTLER reported on Thursday that an APC leader from the North Central zone, Kassim Mohammad, had called for zoning of the party’s 2023 presidential ticket to the South on the grounds of “equity and political justice.”

Mohammad said it would be unfair if Governor Bello, who hails from the North Central geo-political zone, is given the APC presidential ticket when President Buhari from the North West would have served eight years at the end of his tenure in 2023.

But speaking in a statement by its national coordinator, Onwubiko Oluchi Fortune, in Owerri on Friday, the support group said Bello’s presidential ambition was not subject to “sectional political maneuvers”.

Onwubiko said, “When you look at the problems of Nigeria, it has to do with disunity. Another big one is insecurity. Yahaya Bello has solved these problems in Kogi State and can solve it at the centre.

“Many of us were made to believe that GYB didn’t do anything in Kogi State. But after seeing some of his achievements in the newspapers recently, we came to the conclusion that he is the man for the big job in 2023. What these old politicians have been doing was to set the youths against themselves and make us look incapable of delivering purposeful leadership.

“Yahaya Bello has solved that problem in Kogi State. He believes in the youth and women and we want to tell him that we will support him all the way. We don’t have to take to the streets again. We are already populating APC because we have no doubt that our population can give Yahaya Bello the ticket to salvage this nation.

“The North Central Group can go ahead hunting for National Chairmanship. It is not a problem. But GYB has gone beyond the North Central factor. He is the man to lead this nation to prosperity after the current President”.