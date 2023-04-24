‘Yahoo Boys Are Organised Criminals’ – EFCC Operative Reveals How Agency Bursts Cybercrimes

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A field operative with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has revealed how Internet fraudsters, also known as Yahoo Boys, organise and carryout Cybercrimes.

The operative who spoke off-the-record told THE WHISTLER that Yahoo Boys are organised criminals who use the Internet to perpetrate their evil acts.

According to the official, cybercrime is of different types and has different stages or levels, adding that the majority, if not all, operate as a syndicate.

“Most of the Yahoo boys operate as a group, and they usually share responsibilities among each member of that group.

“Some are still learners, while some are top ranking fraudsters. Each of the fraudsters has a part to play in the fraud just like normal organised crimes.

“There are what we call Catchers, Pickers and so on.

“The Catcher is the first person that will try to make you feel the business you are about to enter is legit, while Picker is the last man that accommodates the proceeds of crime.”

A video was also shared by the operative to demonstrate the extravagant lifestyles of Yahoo boys after acquiring their illegal funds.

In the video, a Yahoo Boy is seen seated on a stool with 3 stripers dancing around him in a club, while he sprayed them with dollar notes.

The Yahoo Boy who was the center of attraction in the room, was enjoying the act of displaying his money. There were also few men who were seen lurking behind him, likely his boys who serve as his guards.

“This is how Grade 1 Yahoo plus spends cash. Stripers are the ones enjoying it, and so they always mean business when operating,” the law enforcement officer said.

Explaining how EFCC burst Yahoo syndicates, the operative said, “Before arresting them, we work with intel, then conduct surveillance. When there is likelihood to succeed, we strike.

“The best form of doing this is to attack them first. We have guns with us when storming them. They also have guns with them most of the time, but they have no licensed guns to operate, so if they discover it’s us (EFCC), they hide their guns.

“Most of our intel comes from the convicted ones, we make it as a condition for them to snitch against their friends. Some Intel comes from random individuals and even us, we generate Intel on our own.

“After we have gathered enough intelligence, we walk out to the place like random passers-by, disguising ourselves and trying to understand when the boys used to be around, what type of doors are in the house, do they have dogs, how many vehicles there are, possible exits etc.”

Narrating further, the officer said there is no special treatment given to any fraudster operating as Yahoo Grade 1 plus when caught, adding

that they are all treated the same way as other criminals are treated when caught.

However, there are several challenges faced by EFCC operatives when bursting these syndicates, as explained by the officer:

“The challenges we normally face is when we pay them a visit and they refuse to open the doors by themselves, we then have to break it.

“Sometimes before you break it they would have deleted some of the incriminating items from either their phones or laptops.

“Some will even hide it, or destroy it, so you see, once they do that, it is difficult to get everything.”

He however revealed that the Commission is constantly working to outwit the criminals.