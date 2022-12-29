Yahoo Boys Kidnap Colleague After He Gave Them N2,200 Out Of N26 Million

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Police operatives in Ogun State have arrested four suspected internet fraudsters, popularly known as Yahoo Boys, for abducting a colleague of theirs after the victim gave them N2,200 out of N26 million that a client paid.

Advertisement

The victim, Haruna Usman, after receiving over N26 million, gave his colleagues only N2,200 claiming that their client has not paid completely. Upon discovering the truth, his colleagues who were angered by his action lured him to an herbalist home at Orile Imo in Obafemi Owode LGA of Ogun State where they held him hostage.

A statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Thursday said that the suspects, Agbe Simeon ‘m’, Messiah Nicky ‘f’, Oladapo Dolapo ‘m’ and Yetunde Shonola ‘f’ were arrested on December 26 at Orile imo village in Obafemi Owode LGA of the State, following an information received by the Police at Owode Egba divisional headquarters, that Usman, who had been abducted since December 22, was being held hostage somewhere in Orile Imo.

“Upon the information, the DPO Owode Egba division, CSP Popoola Olasunkanmi quickly mobilized his men and stormed the area, where four amongst the abductors were apprehended while two others escaped.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and the suspects belong to an internet fraudster syndicate, and that they recently swindled somebody whose identity is not yet known of sum of twenty six million, four hundred and thirty seven thousand, nine hundred and fifty naira (#26,437,950), but the victim only gave the sum of #2,200 to his other colleagues, claiming that the money has not been paid completely by client. This infuriated colleagues who then lured him to an herbalist home at Orile Imo and held him hostage there since Thursday, 22nd of December 2022, with threat to kill him there if he refused to give them thier complete share.

“But while they were there, information got to the police who moved in, rescued the victim and apprehended four (4) amongst the abductors, while others escaped,” the statement said.

Advertisement

According to the statement, the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, has directed the suspects be transferred to the Anti kidnapping section of the State criminal investigation department for further investigation and possible prosecution.