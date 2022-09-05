Yellow Fever Kills 14 People As 1,179 Cases Recorded In 36 States – NCDC

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed that between January 2022 to July 2022, yellow fever has killed 14 people in 10 states.

A record of the deaths was obtained from the website of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The affected states included Abia (one), Bayelsa (one), Benue (one), Imo (one), Kaduna (one), Katsina (two), Kebbi (one), Taraba (two), Yobe (one) and Zamfara (three).

The World Health Organisation (WHO) describes yellow fever as an acute viral hemorrhagic disease transmitted by infected mosquitoes.

Symptoms include fever, loss of appetite, headache, jaundice, muscle pain, nausea, vomiting, and fatigue. A small proportion of patients who contract the virus develop severe symptoms and are likely to die within seven to 10 days.

The infection can be prevented with a highly effective, safe, and affordable vaccine. A single dose of yellow fever vaccine is said to be sufficient to grant sustained immunity and life-long protection against yellow fever disease.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian public health agency said the country recorded a total of 1,179 suspected cases of yellow fever in 416 Local Government Areas between Jan. 1 and July 31, 2022.

The cases were reported from the following states: Abia (36), Adamawa (18). Akwa Ibom (9), Anambra (84), Bauchi (38), Bayelsa (13), Benue (24), Born (100), Cross River (26), Delta (8), Ebonyi (27), Edo (14), Ekiti (29), Enugu (67), FCT (5), Gombe (14), Imo (43), Jigawa (81), Kaduna (8), Kano (4), Katsina (81), Kebbi (21), Kogi (15), Kwara (21), Lagos (4), Nasarawa (24), Niger (25), Ogun (25), Ondo (62), Osun (19), Oyo (73), Plateau (45), Rivers (23), Sokoto (16), Taraba (33), Yobe (31) and Zamfara (13).