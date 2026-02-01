Yelwata Massacre: FG Arraigns Suspects Monday

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Suspects arrested in connection with the killings in Yelwata, a town in Benue State, will be arraigned on Monday to answer for their alleged crimes.

Kamarudeen Ogundele, spokesperson for the Minister of Justice, said the suspects will be arraigned before Justice Joyce Abdul-Malik of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

According to Ogundele, this followed “painstaking investigation and collaboration by government agencies.”

He said, “The office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice wishes to assure Nigerians that Justice will be ensured in the matter to send a strong signal to the enemies of the country, acting under any disguise.

“The administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to the protection of lives and property of all as enshrined in the constitution.”

The incident, now known as the ‘Yelwata massacre,’ saw the killing of Christian villagers between June 13 and 14, 2025, in Yelwata, a farming community in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

According to reports, about 100 to 200 people were killed and 3,000 were displaced

Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, President, Centre for Change, had urged the Federal Government to prosecute perpetrators of violence to ensure accountability and justice.

“The massacre is an indictment of the Nigerian military and other security agencies, considering the fact that the crisis in the area has lingered for far too long.

“This is not the time for politicking, as it could trivialise the gravity of the situation and deflect focus from the primary objective of halting the horrifying saga,” Okei-Odumakin said.

She proposed that the government at all levels should find a permanent solution to the orgy of violence that had gripped Benue State and the nation at large in recent years.

The human rights activist stressed the need for the government to prioritise the security and welfare of its citizens.

“Our position is anchored on the fact that the first responsibility of the government is the security and welfare of the people.

“We also call on the people of Benue State to rise to the occasion by assisting the relevant security agencies in whatever way they can to defeat the criminals and agents of darkness.

“I commiserate with the Government and people of Benue State over the tragic event of last weekend,” Okei-Odumakin added.