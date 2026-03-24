Yelwata Massacre: Suspect Slumps In Court

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The trial of nine suspected terrorists linked with the June 2025 Yelwata killings was, on Tuesday, stalled after one of the defendants fainted in court.

Alhaji Haruna Abdullahi, the 3rd defendant, slumped from his seat and fell to the floor, prior to the commencement of the case before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The prison officials who brought them to court tried to revive him and later helped him back on his chair, but he remained unresponsive. Upon resumed hearing, counsel to the prosecution, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, told the court that, the matter was slated for trial-within-trial.

Oyedepo, however, said that he was informed by officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service that, the 3rd defendant, Abdullahi, who came to court by himself, developed serious health issues while in court.

He said, the Federal Government is not persecuting the defendants but that, the defendants are being prosecuted over their alleged involvement in the killings in Yelwata Community in Guma Local Government Area of Benue. According to the lawyer, the defendant must be well to face his trial in court.

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Ahmed Mohammad, who appeared for Alhaji Abdullahi, told the judge that even though his client came to court by himself, his health condition got worse leading to his collapsed in court.

He prayed the court for an adjournment to enable the defendant get medical attention at any hospital in Abuja. Counsel to the 1st defendant, Ibrahim Angulu, SAN, including Oyedepo did not object to the request for adjournment.

Consequently, the judge adjourned the matter untill March 30 and 31 for continuation of trial.

She also ordered that hearing notices should be served on the defendants.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defendants who were arraigned on 57-count amended charge bordering on alleged terrorism offences, pleaded not guilty to all the counts.

They were alleged to have carried out the terror attack on June 13, 2025, on Yelwata town where many houses were burnt down and about 150 people were massacred, while others sustained various degree of injuries. The suspects are Lawal Dono, Muhammadu Saidu, Haruna Abdullahi, Yakubu Adamu, Musa Mohammed, Abubakar Adamu, Shaibu Ibrahim, Sale Mohammed and Bako Jibrin.

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In count one of the charges, marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/471/2025, the defendants and others still at large were alleged to have, sometime between May and June 2025 in Nasarawa State, knowingly and directly participated in meetings in connection with the commission of an act of terrorism.

They were said to have planned the attack on Yelwata Community in Guma Local Government Area of Benue, and subsequently carried it out June 13, 2025, resulting in the burning of houses, grievous bodily harm, and the death of approximately 150 persons.

The offence is said to be contrary to Section 12(a) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 and punishable under the same section. In count 25, Dono (1st defendant) was alleged to have, between May and June 2025 in Nasarawa State, “instigated and instructed other chiefs and Fulani youths in Nasarawa State, Kwara , Taraba, Giza, and other surrounding villages to carry out attack on Yelwata Community” on June 13, 2025. Authorities said 150 persons died.

The offence is contrary to Section 26(2)(b) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 and punishable under the same Act, among other counts.