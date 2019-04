Advertisement

Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade has released a remix to her song, “Oh My Gosh” featuring American rapper, Rick Ross.

“Oh My Gosh” (Remix)” produced by DJ Coublon is released under Effyzzie Music Group.

According to reports, the “OH My Gosh ” remix will be on Yemi Alade’s forth coming “Woman of Steel” Album which will feature Grammy Award winner Angélique Kidjo, Afrobeats icon Duncan Mighty and Nollywood star Funke Akindele.

Watch “Oh My Gosh” (Remix):