Yobe Assembly Election: Upset As 29-Year-Old Cattle Herder’s Son Defeats Speaker

There’s wild jubilation and shock in Yobe State as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Musa Lawan Majakura, has defeated the Speaker, Yobe State House of Assembly, Hon. Ahmed Lawan Mirwa of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, in the just concluded governorship and state house of assembly elections.

The elections which were held on Saturday across the country produced one of the biggest upsets when Majakura, reported to be a son of a cattle herder, defeated the Speaker who has been in the assembly since 2003.

The PDP candidate, 29 years of age, scored 6,648 votes, to defeat Mirwa, who scored 6,466 votes.

In the election declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission’s Returning Officer, Mahdi Damatu, the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP candidate, Bukar Jatau got 23 votes.

Majakura obtained a diploma from Atiku Abubakar College of Legal and Islamic Studies Nguru, Yobe state.