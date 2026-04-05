Yobe Lawmaker Defects From PDP To APC

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The member representing Bade/Jakusko Federal Constituency, Yobe State, Hon. Hassan Jakduwa, has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is following his recent resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The lawmaker disclosed his defection on Sunday via his official Facebook page, noting that the decision came after careful reflection and wide consultations.

“My choice is driven by the desire to align with a platform that will further enhance my capacity to serve effectively and attract more opportunities and development to our constituency.

“I am confident that this step will strengthen our collective efforts toward improving the lives of our people”, he posted.

Jakduwa appreciated the leadership and members of the APC for the warm reception and support, while also thanking his supporters and well-wishers for their understanding, encouragement and continued trust.

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“I assure you all that my dedication to service remains firm and unwavering. Together, we will continue to work for peace, progress and prosperity in our constituency, Yobe State and Nigeria at large”, he said.