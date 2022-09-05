Yobe North Senatorial Race: I Did Not Withdraw, Letter In Circulation Fake – Machina

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The last has not been heard of the dispute over who flies the ticket of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Yobe North Senatorial district in next year’s election as the candidate recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Bashir Machina, has said he’s still in the race.

Machina said the letter in circulation purported to have been written by him announcing his withdrawal was fake and handiwork of mischief makers.

Machina had won the senatorial primaries of the APC in May. The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, who occupies that seat returned to partake in another primary, which Machina claimed was unannounced and illegal, saying he’s the holder of the certificate of return, and must announce his withdrawal first.

Lawan, had failed to clinch the presidential ticket of the APC in June and did not participate in the scheduled senatorial primary, which Machina won unopposed.

However, the APC leadership forwarded Lawan’s name to the INEC as its candidate for Yobe North.

Machina countered and went to court to challenge the decision, which he said ran counter to the extant laws guiding the management of elections and conduct of parties’ affairs in Nigeria.

While INEC has recognised his candidacy, on Sunday evening, a fresh twist emerged via a letter dated September 4 and addressed to the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, announcing Machina’s withdrawal and resignation from the party.

The letter which was received on July 1, said, “I write to notify you of my resignation from the All Progressive Congress (APC). I am by this letter also informing you of my withdrawal from the Yobe North Senatorial race.

“These decisions were taken due to my personal reasons related to misunderstanding between I and the leadership of the APC in Yobe State. It’s my hope to reconcile the issues in close-door but unfortunately I was not opportune to make it.

“It’s my pleasure to use this medium to thank all my supporters for your solidarity and love.

“I wish to thank you personally for your graciousness and leadership. I also wish you best of luck in service to the party”.

But in a quick fight back, Machina through a press statement on Sunday night denied his withdrawal.

He said, “It is brought to my notice that some unscrupulous elements have forged my withdrawal letter out of mischief and blackmail.

“I want to state unequivocally that the purported letter was forged. I did not at anytime withdraw nor resign from my party.

“I was shocked when I discovered that some persons concocted plans to mislead the public particularly my supporters into believing that I have withdrawn.

“The discrepancies between the two dates expecially between the date of writing the purported letter and the date it was receipt exposed the authors inadequacies and lack of sufficient administrative knowledge.

“Although we suspect that this letter may be another fake news and the hand work of enemies of peace, yet the APC’s National secretariat must speak up on it since it is carrying the official stamp of the secretariat.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I have not resigned nor withdrawn my candidature, I am in APC and have no intention to move to any party. I will (insha Allah) pursue my senatorial ambition on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

“I have already instructed my lawyers to review the fake letter and take necessary legal actions against the culprit(s).”

Attempts to get the reaction of the APC through its spokesman, Felix Morka was unsuccessful as his phone number was unavailable.