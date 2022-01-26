YOBE: Terrorists Kidnap 5, Beat Residents

No fewer than five residents of Madiya village in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State have been abducted on their way to the market.

Among the victims is Bagana Kachalla, the assistant headmaster of Central Primary School, Buni Yadi.

The state’s police spokesperson, Dungus Abdulkarim, confirmed the incident to THE WHISTLER in a phone conversation on Wednesday.

He said the insurgents attacked the commuters after setting a roadblock in Madiya.

The Yobe State Police command identified the other victims as Abubakar Barma, Haruna Barma, Modu Bukar and Hajiya Gana.

One Mala Boyema who escaped during the incident was said to have reported to the police while Hajiya Gana, female, regained her freedom afterwards.

However, THE WHISTLER learnt that Madiya is now an attack-prone community following the military’s onslaughts against insurgents along the Maiduguri–Damatua road.

The terrorists are said to now “chase locals into their homes, beat them, and demand ransom”.

Abdulkarim said the police are, however, making efforts alongside the military to formulate measures to curtail the crisis.

“We have already realised there activities so measures are already put in place by both the Military and the police and we now trying to formulate way to allay the situation.

“Because, the more you put up a measure, the insurgents are finding ways to breakthrough those strategies,” the police said.