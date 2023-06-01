Yoruba Group Urges Tinubu To Confirm Appointment Of Immigration Comptroller General

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Yoruba Heritage Group has called on the newly sworn-in President, Bola Tinubu, to confirm the appointment of the Nigerian Immigration Service’s new Acting Comptroller General, Mrs. Wuraola Caroline Adepoju.

The group commended President Tinubu for Adepoju’s appointment, adding that she is the first Yoruba Comptroller General ever since the establishment of the Immigration service in 1963.

This was revealed in a statement signed by the group’s President, Segun Adesemoye.

He stated that the Yoruba has been unjustly deprived of the position of the CG and has never been allowed to serve in that capacity since the service was established 60 years ago.

“It is record-breaking and symbolic that the appointment happened on your first day in office.

“This is a pointer to greater things to come, We thank the President for his courage and selflessness,” he said.

The group appealed to the President to confirm the appointment of Mrs. Adepoju as the substantive CG of Immigration.

Immigration stakeholders had also commended the appointment, calling it “a huge encouragement to female officers that they can reach the highest level of authority if they serve with integrity, excellence, and patriotism.”