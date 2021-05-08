Yoruba Self-Determination Group Alleges Assassination Plot

The umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, has alleged that some agents of the Nigerian Government were responsible for the burning down of the house of a son of Prof. Banji Akintoye–leader of the group.

Akintoye, who is at the forefront of Yoruba self-determination struggle is the leader of Ilana Omo Oodua.

The Media and Communications Secretary of the group, Maxwell Adeleye, of the group said the government had also started attacking Akintoye’s relations.

The group also alleged that a daughter-In-law of Akintoye whose name was not disclosed for security reason, escaped assassination last Saturday night at her residence in Agbor, Delta State.

Ilana Omo Oodua also alleged that some government agents had been trailing some relations of Akintoye, in a bid to intimidate him out of the struggle but they have vowed to continued with renewed vigour.

The statement read, “We are alerting all Yoruba people within and beyond the horizon of Nigeria that the agents of the Nigerian Government have started a satanic move to oppress our leader, Emeritus Professor Banji Akintoye out of the popular struggle of Yoruba people for self-determination by going after his family members.

“It started some weeks ago, but we ignored the threat in order not to cause tension and panic in a territory already enveloped by tension but we are forced to speak out now because these satanic agents have intensified their efforts.

“To say it very succinctly because we won’t be going into details and we won’t be mentioning names for security reasons, the wife of the son of our leader was attacked in her residence at Agbor, Delta State a week ago.

“She escaped being assassinated because of the vigilance of her neighbours who raised the alarm.

“Three guns were pointed at her, as the men of the under world queried her for information on the Yoruba struggle for liberation. She was traumatised, harassed and intimidated but the courageous woman refused to buckle.”

Adeleye said the alleged government agent returned to the property three days later and exterminated everything found there.

He said they first poisoned the fish in the pond inside compound before burning down everything on sight.

“Our leader, Professor (Senator) Banji Akintoye has been well briefed and he has told us never to be intimidated. His family have taken everything that happened as a sacrifice for the liberation of Yoruba people from the satanic hegemony of those oppressing our people.

“We at Ilana Omo Oodua hereby alert all Yoruba people in the world that the Nigerian State shall be held responsible if anything happen to our Alana, Professor Banji Akintoye or any of his family members.

“When these marauders killed the daughter of one of our respected leaders in Yoruba nation, they merely paraded the suspects, and nothing has happened since then,” he added.