‘You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet’ — Soludo Tells Anambra Residents After Victory

The re-election of the Chukwuma Soludo-led administration for the next four years is set to begin in March 2026.

Soludo disclosed this at the Light House in Awka, the state capital, while delivering his victory remarks following his re-election as Anambra State governor in the just-concluded contest.

The sitting governor cleared over 70 per cent of the total vote, gathering 422,664 votes across the 21 local government areas of the state.

Speaking to the press on Sunday, the governor said, “Over the next four years, we ain’t seen nothing yet.

“As I promised you, we are turning on to Gear 4 beginning from March. Probably we are now on gear 2, heading to Gear 3.”

Soludo expressed his gratitude to the people of Anambra for making an “emphatic statement” with their votes, thus rewriting and improving the state’s trajectory of voter apathy.

He said, “This is a moment to say congratulations to Ndi Anambra, you have spoken. Four years ago, you spoke.

“You gave us your mandate and because Anambra experimented for the first time with BVAS in that election, we got an extremely low turnout.

“You elected us with a total of 112,000 votes. This one, you spoke loudly.

“This election is not just a victory, it is history made because in the history of Anambra politics, be it in terms of the percentage of registered voters…voters in this election recorded about 22 per cent than ever before. You broke the 20 per cent glass ceiling, as it were, in terms of the percentage of votes made to any incumbent.

“This is the third time a governor has been reelected in Anambra’s history. In 2010, you reelected a governor with about 31 per cent of the vote cast.

“In 2017, you reelected a governor with 56 per cent of the vote cast.

“In this one, we are very emphatic by reflecting a governor and my deputy by 73 per cent of the vote cast.

“I am very humbled by this — a show of support and your very emphatic statement that you stand with us.

“I applied for this job, you employed us four years ago and we were sworn in, probably three and a half years ago, and all I can say to you is that you have not seen anything yet.”