‘You Are A Shinning Light In Humanitarian Services’-African Students Union Felicitates Unubiko Chairman, Ume On His Birthday

The All-Africa Students’ Union (AASU) has described the Chairman/Founder, Unubiko Foundation and Publisher of THE WHISTLER Newspaper, Chief James Ume, as an icon of humanitarian service as the media guru marks his birthday anniversary on October 1.

AASU said this in its goodwill message on Sunday, October 1, 2023, signed by Mr Abrhaley Arefaine Hailenchael, Executive Director to the Presidency of AASU, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

AASU President, Osisiogu Osikenyi Enyinnaya, in his goodwill message said Chief Ume has implemented many intervention programmes in Nigeria in areas of education support, skills Acquisition in digital technology, youths and women empowerment, job creation and poverty reduction among others.

The Addis Ababa-based Union recalled how Ume created an intervention fund to rebuild the Ovukwu-Abam Secondary School, Atan Abam in Abia State, where the President of AASU also hails from.

The Union said, “Information available to the Presidency of AASU Office in Addis Ababa reveals that Chief James Ume has touched the lives of the less privileged without making noise as he has perfected the act of giving to become one of the shining and inspirational lights in humanitarian spaces in Nigeria; humanitarian feat is legendary as all the 27 Abam villages bear imprimatur of his benevolence and charity. He handed over a Customary Court he rebuilt at the cost of over N150m.

“He also handed over the Presbyterian Church he rebuilt, a women development centre, and Ovukwu-Abam Secondary School, Atan-Abam, which he rebuilt, valued at N500m.

“Ume has empowered hundreds of widows, awarded no fewer than 200 scholarships for students in Arochukwu Local Government Area, paid WAEC fees for all students in Atan-Abam in 2020, and donated 100 brand new laptops to trainees in digital economy.

“He has also provided transformers to aid rural electrification, financed 44 boreholes for the 27 villages that make up Abam, among other philanthropic projects.

“AASU celebrates the meaningful contributions of Chief James Ume – the basis upon which the Union is specially celebrating and commending his today. Happy Birthday, Media Guru and Philanthropist per excellence!”