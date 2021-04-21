You Are Causing Serious Hardship For Travellers, 2Baba Slams NCDC Over Failed Portal

Popular singer, Innocent Idibia, professionally known as ‘2baba’ has slammed the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control for being left stranded at the airport as a result of failed Covid-19 portal.

In a series of videos posted on his Instagram story, Idibia revealed that he was left stranded with some Nigerians at the airport because the NCDC portal was down.

According to him, there is a compulsory COVID-19 arrival test portal, where each passenger is expected to pay N50,000.

However, he lamented that after the amount was paid, it was difficult to get the QR code as the portal was down.

He claimed that despite series of calls made to NCDC Offices, they failed to address the network challenge.

Idibia said, “NCDC or whatever portal or government travel portal, you people better wake up. You are causing serious hardship for people travelling. You will be at the airport, they tell you to pay or bring these things. What is this? What kind of wickedness is all these?

“Office that people travel every second, yet, they are closed. We called their line, nobody picked up. What kind of evil is that? Just imagine Nigerians stranded at the airport because of some people. This is unacceptable. It is annoying. It is totally annoying. This is wickedness. What kind of evil is this?”

Another passenger could be heard in the video saying he paid successfully on the portal but the portal has not generated his “number”.

“The portal is down” he says.