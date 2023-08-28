You Are Desperate For War When Your Bad Policies Have Reduced Life Expectancy, PDP Hits Tinubu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday accused the President Bola Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government of being desperate for war when bad policies have reduced the life expectancy in the country.

In a statement released by its spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP blamed the alleged drop in life expectancy in the country on bad policies implemented by the APC-led Federal Government.

According to Macrotrends, life expectancy for Nigeria in 2022 was 55.44 years, a 0.57 percent increase from 2021.

Although it did not state the percentage of decline in life expectancy recorded in the country, PDP observed that the Tinubu-led APC administration has failed to secure the lives of Nigerians, while at the same time subjecting the citizens to untold hardship.

“Currently, under the APC, life expectancy in Nigeria has plummeted. Citizens and residents live in constant apprehension and cannot move freely across the country for fear of being killed or abducted.

“Moreover, the PDP describes as distressing that the APC government has turned a blind eye to the plight of Nigerians with no concrete commitment towards the safety of lives of our citizens despite the killing of over 500 Nigerians in Plateau, Benue, Niger, Kaduna and other states of the federation, with many more abducted since May 29, 2023.

“More disturbing is the recent downing of a Nigerian military aircraft with attendant loss of lives of our brave and gallant military personnel without corresponding reassuring statement from the APC government,” PDP said in the statement.

The opposition party further described the Federal Government’s failure to take decisive action since the abduction of eight National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members who were on their way to Sokoto State for their one-year mandatory service

as another ugly testament of the APC’s insensitivity towards the security, safety and wellbeing of citizens.

PDP accused Tinubu of attempting to drag Nigerians into what it described as a needless war in Niger Republic.

“Instead of protecting Nigerians, the APC government is desperate to plunge our nation into a needless war in Niger Republic over a conflict in that nation that does not constitute any threat whatsoever to our National Interest.

“Our Party is alarmed that there is a serious disconnection between the government and the citizens arising from ill-planned and hasty implementation of policies that have brought excruciating hardship, horrifying insecurity and a general sense of apprehension that is already threatening the peace, peace, unity and corporate existence of our nation.

“The administration’s lack of ingenuity, tact and sensitivity towards the wellbeing of Nigerians in the removal of subsidy and floating of the Naira inflamed unbearable high cost of living, crippled our national productivity, crashed millions of businesses and sparked massive job loss with attendant escalated poverty, hunger, insecurity and hopelessness across the country,” the statement added.

PDP, in the same vein, expressed concern that investors have lost confidence in Nigeria as a result of Tinubu’s policies.

“The situation has snowballed into a dangerous loss of investors’ confidence with international companies exiting our nation and leaving millions of Nigerians stranded in the labour market with a crippling effect on Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) which are the real drivers of our national economy.”

Alleging that, in the last two months, over 150 million Nigerians can no longer afford their daily meals with families now going to bed on empty stomach, the PDP accused the APC-led Federal Government of continuing to tout a “fraud-prone palliative program of a miserable average 1,200 bags of rice to Nigerians in each state of the country”.