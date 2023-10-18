You Are God Sent – Abia Majority Leader Okoro Praises Founder Unubiko Foundation, James Ume For Clearing Medical Bills

492 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Majority Leader of Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Okoro Uchenna Kalu, has described a foremost Philanthropist, Founder of Unubiko Foundation, Chief James Ume (Ike Abam) as a ‘God sent’.

Hon. Okoro was responding to the news of the Philanthropic gesture of Chief James Ume towards patients at the Federal Medical Center, Umuahia who were struggling to clear their medical bills after being discharged by the Hospital.

He noted with pleasure other developmental and life changing projects carried out by the renowned Philanthropist explaining that ‘Ike Abam’ has seen his name written in the hearts of the people.

Continuing, the lawmaker who represents the people of Arochukwu State Constituency at the Abia State House of Assembly, also appreciated Chief James Ume for single handedly building the Amaelu Abam Customary Court which was handed over to the Judiciary last week and explained that it would ensure a quick dispensation of justice in the area.

He prayed God to shower more blessings on Chief James Ume to enable him continue his good works.

Recall that UNUBIKO FOUNDATION, a Non-governmental and humanitarian organisation on Monday and Tuesday October 16 & 17 cleared the Medical bills of many indigenes at the Federal Medical Centre, (FMC), Umuahia, Abia State.

The Founder/Chairman of UNUBIKO Foundation, Chief Chijioke Junior James Ume (Ike Abam) was represented by Engr. Dr. Okoro Christopher Kalu at the outing where millions of naira was paid to the Hospital Management on behalf of the discharged patients to enable them to go home and resume their normal life.