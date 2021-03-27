“You Are Shameless… No Road To Your Village” – Orji Kalu Ridicules Abaribe On Constituency Projects

There seems to be no end in sight in the fight between former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, and his erstwhile deputy, Eyinnaya Abaribe, as the duo continue to trade words.

Senator Kalu, representing Abia North, on Saturday lambasted Abaribe who is a Senator representing Abia South Senatorial District, describing him as a “shameless lawmaker who doesn’t even have a road leading to his village in Umuekwensu”

In an interface with the media, the Abia North lawmaker said, “the Senator representing you in the Senate, Enyinnaya Abaribe has been in the Senate for 16 years and has done no single project in Abia South. He is busy speaking English as if English is what you need.

” You need infrastructure, you need good roads, you need schools and hospitals.”

He boasted that in just a year in the Senate, he (Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu) had attracted “19 roads, renovated schools, built hospitals with a lot of empowerment” to his constituency (Abia North federal constituency) in Abia State.

Earlier on Tuesday Senator Kalu had alleged that he picked Senator Abaribe from the gutter.

This was immediately retaliated by Abaribe claimed Kalu was yet to recover from his Kuje prison experience and may find it difficult to understand the new changes in Abia.

But in his response, Kalu said Abaribe was little-minded to think he would be ashamed of his prison experience, adding that it is strange that the senator he “picked from the gutters” and made Deputy Governor supplied petitions to his conspirators.

“My conspirators thought I would be President in 2023, so they decided to cut my journey short at all cost. Abaribe continued to supply petitions. But you see, these people are not God.

“They think I am ashamed to have gone to prison. I am not and I don’t blame them because they don’t know my relationship with God… Joseph went to Prison, even Obasanjo went to prison. My going to prison is part of my life script and I am thankful God allowed it.

“They are little minds and wicked people who have refused to do any project for their people. They have kept a centre table for you and called it a bridge.

“You can’t even pay common salaries and you are here swearing to God, ‘na me build this road’. The only road the state is constructing is the 600 meters road in Eziukwu which they have been building in the last six years; that’s one year 100 meters.

“Compare my village and these people’s villages and you will see how shameless they are. If you can’t build your village, is it my own you will build?”

Kalu spoke at a campaign rally in Aba on Monday night.

Kalu was jailed for fraud in 2020 but the supreme court had overturned his conviction six months after.

The frosty relationship between both men came to the fore recently following Senator Abaribe’s allegation in his book, “Made In Aba,” that he was removed as deputy governor of Abia State under Senator Kalu because he did not bow to Kalu’s mother who was very powerful in the government.

Abaribe was the deputy governor when Kalu governed Abia in 1999 but he was impeached before the end of Kalu’s first term.

Abaribe said he started having trouble with Orji Kalu when he failed to join the league of “Egusi” peelers that thronged his mother’s abode “for whatever reason”.

He said: “I lasted exactly three years and nine months in office before I threw in the towel. The bumpy ride ended on 7th March 2003, when I finally resigned and switched parties.

“The one tenure was characterized by three attempts at impeachment. The one thread that runs through them all is that the government can make no error.”

However, both men renewed their hostilities in the buildup to Saturday’s bye-election in Aba North and Aba South Federal Constituency.

Kalu has been campaigning for his younger brother who is the All-Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the election.