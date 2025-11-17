‘You Belong To The Zoo,’ Fayose Slams Obasanjo Over Birthday Comment

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has launched a blistering verbal attack on former President Olusegun Obasanjo, telling him he “belongs to the zoo,” just days after Obasanjo attended his 65th birthday celebration in Lagos.

The political drama erupted barely 48 hours after the event, where many believed the two former political rivals had reconciled. Instead, Fayose accused the former president of making “irresponsible comments” and displaying “dementia”.

At the birthday party on Saturday, Obasanjo publicly addressed Fayose’s past verbal attacks against him but said he had forgiven him.

In a viral video, Obasanjo was heard saying, “You are not the best of my political children, but you have made achievements that must not be ignored. Even to get me to come here, you could not approach me directly.

“You sent Osita (Chidoka) to come and sound me out. When Osita, who is also a political child, came, I said, ‘Well, if he (Fayose) has sent you and you have delivered the message, then tell him that you have delivered the message.’

“So, you have asked for forgiveness, and as far as I’m concerned, you are forgiven. But the right lessons must be learnt.”

However, a statement issued Monday by Obasanjo’s Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, revealed that Fayose fired back in a strongly worded SMS sent to the former president after the event.

According to Akinyemi, “Former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has received what he called a thank you letter from former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose.”

He said the text message, which was released to newsmen in Abeokuta, read, “Dear Baba Obasanjo, I trust this meets you well. Your coming to my birthday party, I appreciate except for your very irresponsible comments at your age. You went so low but am not surprised because someone once said you are supposed be kept away in the zoo. Sincerely thats where you belong.

“I kept quiet or did not reply you at the function so that the world will know the difference between a sane and a mad man that you are. It is also obvious that you have also lost your sanity OR should I say is the heightened stage of dementia. Not to worry Baba., I shall set the records straight in due course of time. Lastly I shall appreciate if you return my money since you publicly admitted you received but Dangote brought u back.

“Your leopard will never change his skin.”

Akinyemi added that Obasanjo replied to Fayose in a short and sarcastic message that, “Ayo, thanks for your ‘Thank You’ message which undisguisedly revealed who and what you are, unchanged and unchangeable. Your money has been sent back through Foluso Adeagbo, who brought it, in the same bag as he brought it, unopened by me.”