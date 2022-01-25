You Cannot Become President Of Nigeria, Primate Ayodele Warns Wike

Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has admonished Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State to be careful as he foresees the Economic and Financial and Crimes Commission (EFCC) going after him after leaving office in 2023.

The Primate also revealed that some governors in his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), would fight him ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Primate Ayodele also warned Wike not to be an overbearing figure in the PDP so that the party could have a chance to clinch power in 2023.

The cleric delivered the message to Wike in another round of prophetic warnings on Tuesday through his media aide ,Osho Oluwatosin.

He said, “Governor Wike must also be careful so he won’t break the PDP. He may make PDP miss their chances in 2023 if he continues to bring setbacks in the party.

“The BOT of PDP should look into the matter, if not, they will miss it. I also see PDP governors fighting Nyesom Wike. EFCC will also go after his government.

“Wike should not start a project he can’t finish in PDP. He won’t become president in case he has an ambition.”