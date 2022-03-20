‘You Cannot Disgrace Me’, Ibori Warns Gov Okowa As Supremacy Battles For Delta 2023 Gets Messy

Former governor of Delta State, Mr James Ibori, has warned Governor Ifeanyi Okowa not to oppose his choice for governor and senator ahead of the 2023 elections in the state.

Ibori who was governor for eight years before being convicted in the UK for graft, money laundering and criminality was freed some years ago. He returned to Nigeria but kept a low profile but appears to be sticking out his influence slowly in politics once more.

This has brought him on collision course with Okowa, who prefers to anoint his own successor and a candidate for the Delta Central Senatorial District.

Ibori also has his eyes spread across key positions in the state in his bid to install some persons to get back his political influence in the state.

Over the weekend, at an event organised by the Delta Central 23, a pressure group where its Chairman, Mr Ighoyota Amori, declared his senatorial ambition, Ibori sent a chilling message to Okowa and his supporters that their bid to disgrace him will not work.

Speaking in support of Amori’s ambition at his country home in Mosogar, Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state, Ibori said, “I am behind and I will support Senator Ighoyota Amori every step on the way, and anybody, anyone conspiring, anybody that thinks that because I am now a former governor they want to conspire to disgrace me, God will disgrace all of them.

“This is not issue of money, all mothers should call their children to order, this is my senatorial district, I am a stakeholder in this party (PDP) and I am a stakeholder in Urhobo, this is my place of birth, I am with Senator Amori all the way,” Ibori declared.

He continued: “I want to assure that if you give Senator Amori your support, he will not disappoint you, I want to guarantee you that Senator Amori will perform beyond expectation because we know his capacity, we know his reach, he has contact and knows how to use it and that seat befits Amori, so let support him.

“Please, join hands with me. Support him to go to the senate. I know that some of you from your various houses will probably be thinking, please have a rethink, I am begging of you.

“Ibori is begging you and you are refusing? Please, support me to send Senator Ighoyota Amori to the Senate.

“I want to say it again that this senatorial race, this Senator Amori’s bid, is my bid. Please, join hands with me and join hands with Senator Amori to the Senate”, he pleaded.