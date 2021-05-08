You Can’t Address Marginalization By Insulting Others -Gov Umahi Tells Secessionist Groups

52 SHARES Share Tweet

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State on Saturday reiterated his support for a united Nigeria and condemned calls for secession by some groups in the country.

Umahi, who spoke in Abakaliki during the conclusion of the 8-day prayer and fasting session organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ebonyi Chapter, over the security situation in the state, said aggrieved groups should channeled their request properly.

He said the Southeast cannot redress its marginalization through violent agitation and insult to leaders from other regions.

The governor said he believed in a country where oneness, freedom, equity, justice, fairness, among other virtues, prevailed.

He said: “I do not believe in second-class citizenship where a section of the country is being seen to be superior to others.

“We are all created by God and no one should talk of disintegrating the country. ”

He admitted that most of the groups agitating for secession were genuine, but noted that their grievances could be address.

Umahi stated further:

“I want Igbos to submit these agitations and I would lead the governors and leaders of the zone to the centre to address these grievances.

“The groups can then do what they like if after six months, we fail to address these grievances.

“I urge the people to shun bitterness, anger, violence among other vices, to avoid bringing war and destruction unto the land.

“We would tell the authorities in Abuja that our people are aggrieved but such cannot be addressed by insulting the president, governors and leaders from other regions of the country,” he said.

The governor thanked CAN for nurturing the spiritual life of the state.

He urged the CAN leadership to engage all aggrieved groups in the 13 local government areas of the state to shun violence.

The state Chairman of CAN, Rev. Fr Abraham Nwali, admonished Ebonyi people and Nigerians to appreciate God’s mercy upon them and repent from their evil ways.

“There has been no destruction or armed robbery in the state since this prayer and fasting session commenced as this shows God’s divine mercy upon the state.

“No country would experience the present situation in Nigeria and still remain one yet the citizens are bracing the inherent challenges with fortitude,” he said.