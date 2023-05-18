‘You Can’t Sack Me…I Remain Iyaloja Of Osun’ — Asindemade Dares Gov Adeleke After Appointing New Markets Head

142 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Iyaloja-General of Osun State, Alhaja Awawu Asindemade, has been sacked by Governor Ademola Adeleke and replaced with a new chief.

Asindemade was appointed by Rauf Aregbesola while he was the governor of the state between 2010 to 2018.

However, Adeleke’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, announced in a statement on Thursday that the governor appointed Chief Oyebode Aderonke Mary as new Iyaloja-General of the state.

“We approve her appointment with all sense of responsibility and confidence in her ability to pilot the affairs of women in commerce for the collective prosperity of Osun State,” the governor was quoted as saying.

He described Chief Oyebode as “a strong leader of business women in Osun state who has contributed immensely to the growth and development of Commerce.”

But when contacted for comments by THE WHISTLER, Asindemade rejected her sacking and insisted she remains the head of traders in the state.

“I remain the Iyaloja-General for the state. They can appoint another Iyaloja-General for their party like an NGO does. I remain the recognized Iyaloja-General of Osun State,” she told our correspondent.