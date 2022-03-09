You Can’t Win In Ukraine, Biden Taunts Putin After 570 Civilians Dead

The president of the United States, Joe Biden on Wednesday boasted that his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, will never subdue Ukraine following a military operation in the country which began on February 24 and has left about 570 persons dead according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, OCHA.

Biden, however admitted that a portion of the Ukrainian territory may come under Putin’s full control but not the entire country.

“This much is already clear: Ukraine will never be a victory for Putin. Putin may be able to take a city — but he will never be able to hold the country,” he stated in a Twitter post.

Biden’s comment is apparently on the stiff economic sanctions imposed on Russia by the US, Western Allies and the European Union, EU including the United Kingdom.

But Putin had already waved them aside insisting that his directive in Ukraine was “going as planned”.

After Russia’s military seized a nuclear plant in Ukraine (Zaporizhzhia) last week, Maria Zakharova, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman, is now accusing the US of concealing biological weapons in Ukraine.

“We can conclude that components of biological weapons were being developed in Ukrainian laboratories in direct proximity to Russian territory,” she stated on Tuesday.

But Ukraine’s Energy Minister, Herman Halushchenko, alleged that Russia positioned 500 soldiers inside the nuclear plant for the purpose of spreading propaganda.

While presidents on various sides keeps apportioning blames, civilians have been displaced.

“2 million people have now fled. Unless the war is stopped, the same will be true for many more,” the UN refugee agency tweeted on Wednesday.

The Office of the Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator (ERC), told the United Nations Security Council, recently that the death toll on Ukrainian territory is about 570.

“After 13 days of intense fighting, civilian casualties continue to mount across the country. Between 4 a.m. on 24 February and midnight on 7 March, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) reports at least 1,335 civilian casualties, including 474 killed, although the actual number of civilian casualties is likely much higher. OHCHR reports 545 casualties in Donetska and Luhanska oblasts (72 killed and 337 injured in Government-controlled areas, GCA, and 24 killed and 112 injured in non-Government-controlled areas, NGCA) and 790 civilian casualties in other regions of Ukraine,” it stated in a statement on Tuesday.