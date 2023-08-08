‘You Discriminated Against Us’ PWDs Lament Exclusion From Ministerial Appointments

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Community of Persons With Disabilities has accused President Bola Tinubu of discrimination over their exclusion from the ministerial appointment.

The Community said the list, which the Senate has screened to receive their portfolios, showed a clear case of discrimination and neglect from the president.

At a press conference in Abuja on Monday, the Community referenced the Discrimination Against Persons With Disabilities Prohibition Act of 2018, which provided that PWDs must be allocated with at least 5 per cent sit in public office appointments.

The group noted that going by what the president did, he had clearly sidelined them, insisting the president had infringed on their right.

Recall the Senate on Monday approved and confirmed 45 out of the 48 nominees sent by the President.

The president is expected to assign them their portfolios in the coming days.

According to the community, the recent ministerial list has ignored the quota the Persons With Disabilities(PWDs) can contribute to the country.

The group added that the lack of representation of the PWDs in the present Federal Executive Council (FEC) has dented the opportunity of the country to ensure equality and justice for PWDs in addition to wasted efforts put by different global organisations and political leaders to foster their representation of PWDs in the governance of Nigeria.

“The recent ministerial list proposed by President Bola Tinubu has unfortunately overlooked the integral role that the PWDs can and should play in Nigeria’s governance,” the Community said.

It added that, “The current lack of representation in the Federal Executive Council marks a missed opportunity to advance equality and justice for persons with disabilities in Nigeria.

“Regrettably, despite this concerted effort and appeal, the new cabinet list presented to the Senate for screening and approval includes no ministers identifying as Persons with Disabilities, ” they decried.

The Community also demanded, “An enforcement of Section 29 of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, 2018 which provides to the effect that a minimum of five per cent appointment quota for persons with disabilities at all levels of government, including states.

“An inclusion of persons with disabilities in decision-making processes concerning policies that directly or indirectly affect them e.g., the palliative committee on subsidy removal. “