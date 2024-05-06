‘You Don’t Exist’ – Fubara Tells Rivers Assembly Members

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Rivers State Governor, Sim Fubara has declared the Martin Amaewhule-led House of Assembly as illegal and non existent and as such has no valid potency to take binding legislative decisions on the state following their defection.

The Governor disclosed this while addressing a delegation of Traditional Rulers & opinion leaders from Bayelsa state, led by Henry Dickson, former governor of the state, who paid him a courtesy visit at the Govt House, Port Harcourt on Monday

Governor Fubara declared that they do not exist anymore as lawmakers in the eyes of the law.

“Let me say it here, those group of men who claim that they are assembly members, they are not existing. I want it to be on record.

“I accepted that peace accord to give them a floating (soft-landing). That’s the truth. There is nothing in that peace accord that is a constitutional issue. It is a political solution to a problem. I accepted it because these are people that were visiting me and we were together in my house.

“These are people that I have helped… in many ways when I wasn’t even a Governor. Yes, we might have our disagreements, but I believe that one day, we could also come together. That was the reason I did it.

“But I think it has gotten to a time when I need to make a statement on this thing, so that they understand that they are not existing. Their existence and whatever they have been doing is because I allowed them to do so. If I don’t recognize them, they are nowhere, that is the truth.”

Speaking further on the crisis rocking the party in the state Fubara maintained that he had acted like the big brother in the crisis, not interested in destroying the ‘house’, so that meaningful development can continue to be engendered in the State while securing tenable political relationship.

The Governor said: “But I know that I have always taken the path of peace. I have shown respect. I’ve subjected myself to every meeting of reconciliation for peace. And what happens, each time we come out from such meetings, we are faced with one thunder or lightening.”

The Governor pointed out that when he assumed office, it was with the resolve to build on the existing foundation of development of past leaders, especially the immediate past governor.

Governor Fubara emphasised that it would have been out of the ordinary to engage in any political fight when there was so much work to be done for the State and its people as their Governor.

He said, he strongly felt that it was proper to set some records straight about what had become of a minor problem that was not uncommon in every human relationship.

Governor Fubara stated: “But it is a bad thing when the problem that ought not to be anything, becomes something, and in fact, gets out of the bedroom to the sitting room and to the compound. That is the case of Rivers State today.

“I am also happy that you even mentioned the issues, even when I have all the instruments of State powers. I have shown restrain, and I believe that whoever is alive and have been following the activities of our dear State, knows that I have acted as a big brother in the course of this crisis.

“I have not acted like a young man that may want the house to be destroyed but I have behaved like a matured young man that I am. This is because I know that no meaningful development will be achieved in an atmosphere of crisis.

“And because our intention for Rivers State is to build on the foundation that had been laid by our past leaders, it will be wrong for me to take the path of promoting crisis. That is why we are still recording the development that you are hearing around Rivers State.”