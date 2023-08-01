‘You Don’t Pay Tax’- Senator Challenges Ministerial Nominee Musa Dangiwa

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Senate on Tuesday grilled a ministerial nominee, Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, for overpayment of three-year taxes in one day after he was nominated as a Minister by President Bola Tinubu.

The nominee who represents Katsina State had served as Director General of Federal Mortgage Bank and Secretary to the Katsina State Government before his nomination.

Recall Tinubu sent the list of ministerial nominees to the Senate on July 27.

The list was unveiled the same day during plenary which the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio presided.

Appearing for screening before the Senate on Tuesday, Dangiwa introduced himself and the floor was provided for questions.

A senator from Bayelsa State, Benson Konbowei, drew the attention of the Senate to tax payments made by the nominee.

He said, “Your tax payments for 2020, 2021 and 2022 are bearing one particular date.

“That means you were not a taxpayer

“How would he have gotten to this point of paying all three years’ taxes on the 28 of July, 2023?

“How can he come here to say he paid all the taxes in one day?” He asked.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, however rose to his defence saying it’s allowed to “pay all taxes in one day,” noting that, “if he has the need to collect them he can collect even for five years,” he said.

Akpabio then added that, “That does not mean he was not paying them. I think he would have something to say about that.”

The nominee however did not explain as Akpabio had promised.

He was subsequently asked to “take a bow and go” by Akpabio.